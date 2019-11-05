Is Allcargo Logistics Limited's (NSE:ALLCARGO) CEO Being Overpaid?

The CEO of Allcargo Logistics Limited (NSE:ALLCARGO) is Shashi Shetty. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Allcargo Logistics

How Does Shashi Shetty's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Allcargo Logistics Limited is worth ₹25b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹54m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹31m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹14b to ₹56b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹24m.

Thus we can conclude that Shashi Shetty receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Allcargo Logistics Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Allcargo Logistics has changed from year to year.

NSEI:ALLCARGO CEO Compensation, November 5th 2019 More

Is Allcargo Logistics Limited Growing?

Allcargo Logistics Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 9.7% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 14% over last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for me to put aside my concerns around earnings. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Allcargo Logistics Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 39% over three years, some Allcargo Logistics Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Allcargo Logistics Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us. Just as bad, share price gains for investors have failed to materialize, over the same period. In our opinion the CEO might be paid too generously! Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Allcargo Logistics shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.