Allegan County deputy faces misdemeanors in deadly crash

ALLEGAN — A deputy from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was driving when his cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.

Thomas Goggins, 42, will be charged with a moving violation causing death and a moving violation causing serious impairment, according to court records.

The crash happened the evening of June 12 at M-89 and 54th Street in Manlius Township, near Fennville. Authorities say the westbound cruiser hit a southbound GMC Acadia.

The passenger in the Acadia, 74-year-old Ofelia Nunez of Fennville, was killed. The driver, her husband Jose Nunez, was hospitalized.

A cruiser from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The couple had been married 53 years.

Both deputies in the cruiser were also taken to the hospital and released.

An attorney representing Goggins told WOOD TV-8 his client was doing exactly what he was trained to do by the ACSO — chasing a speeding driver without lights and sirens. The defense attorney said there was a field training officer in the cruiser with Goggins at the time of the crash. He also said the driver of the Acadia made a ”rolling stop.”

Goggins, who is from the Middleville area, joined ACSO in May as a patrol officer, according to the agency’s Facebook page.

The violation causing death is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine, and the violation causing injury is punishable by up to 93 days and a $500 fine.

