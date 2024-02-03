Allegan County district court adds second magistrate

Jessica Winsemius has been named the second magistrate for Allegan County's 57th District Court.

ALLEGAN — Allegan County’s 57th District Court is adding a second magistrate to assist in on-call duties.

Chief Judge William Baillargeon announced attorney Jessica Winsemius, the current court administrator, will serve in the role. Winsemius will serve in on-call duties such as authorizing arrest and search warrants and handling criminal arraignments.

Winsemius holds a bachelor’s degree from Hope College, as well as a juris doctor and master’s degree from Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School. She's been the administrator for the 57th District Court since December 2022 and previously worked as both an assistant prosecuting attorney and assistant public defender.

Magistrates have authority to set bail, accept guilty pleas, issue arrest and search warrants and impose sentences in minor cases such as traffic violations. Attorney magistrates may hear small claims cases. Daniel Norbeck serves as attorney magistrate for the 57th District Court.

