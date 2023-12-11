Allegan County health officer, medical examiner to resign

ALLEGAN COUNTY — Two of the top health officials in Allegan County are set to leave their positions in early 2024.

Health Officer Angelique Joynes and Medical Examiner Joyce deJong have both notified the county of their resignations.

Joynes joined the health department as director of personal health services in 2009. In April 2014, she became the health officer.

She emailed the board Nov. 30 to inform them of her resignation, Board Chair Jim Storey told The Sentinel. It's effective at the end of January.

As health officer, Joynes has overseen all aspects of public health in the county for nearly 10 years, including leading the department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Overall she’s been very diligent and hard working in her profession and her service to the county,” Storey said. “Anyone who devotes 10 years of their life to the service of our citizens, I certainly have to thank them, so I do.

“That doesn’t mean we always agreed, but that’s part of life. Sometimes when you have disagreements, you can sometimes get a better decision.”

deJong, currently a professor at Western Michigan University and medical examiner for 12 counties, is leaving to accept a new position at Michigan State University. There, she'll serve as the dean of the School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Storey said deJong was well respected in her position and an asset to commissioners.

“(She) was really helpful in helping us understand aspects we wouldn’t, in normal business, get into,” Storey said. “She was very technically sound and great at helping us pedestrians, if you will, understand her work.”

According to a post on MSU’s website, deJong is expected to begin her new role on Feb. 5. She recommended her deputy, Patrick Hansma, succeed her.

Story said the county is happy with its association with WMU for medical examiner and expects to continue that relationship. He thanked both outgoing health professionals for their work.

“We're grateful they gave part of their lives to our county and we wish them well in their future endeavors."

Storey said the county will post the health officer position on its website.

“We’re going to advertise the position and ask people to apply and we’ll take it from there,” he said. “Of course, this is a position where you have to meet certain statutory requirements; the pool of people who can take it is somewhat limited. Allegan is a great place right now and it’s getting better every day, so I think a lot of people will be interested.”

The process is a stark contrast to neighboring Ottawa County, where commissioners have worked to fire and replace Health Officer Adeline Hambley with a hand-picked appointee since January. That has led to a year of lawsuits, public disagreement and talks of a settlement, all of which remain ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Allegan County health officer, medical examiner to resign