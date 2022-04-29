ALLEGAN COUNTY — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam that has been reported in the county this week.

Fraudulent calls have been reported to both the ACSO and Allegan County Central Dispatch this week, the sheriff’s office said. The caller claims to be “Sergeant Johnson” with the ACSO in an attempt to receive money from victims.

According to the sheriff’s office, the caller tells individuals they had “signed a certified letter” indicating they would submit to a “secondary DNA sample per new federal mandates” and have not complied.

The caller then says a warrant is out for the individual’s arrest and they need to provide payment by money order or gift cards to satisfy the warrant, then “turn themselves in” at the Allegan County Jail.

Calls have been primarily targeted to individuals on the Ottawa County Sex Offender Registry, ACSO said.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s office reminds the community that it does not inform people of active warrants over the phone, unless prearranged during an active investigation, and does not take payments of any form over the phone.

Residents who have received a similar call are asked to contact local law enforcement or the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Allegan County Sheriff warns of phone scam