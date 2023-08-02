Allegan County woman charged with identify theft for allegedly posing as nurse

GRAND RAPIDS — An Allegan County woman is accused of posing as a licensed nurse.

Leticia Gallarzo, 48, of Allegan County, has been charged with identify theft. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced the charge for Gallarzo in a Wednesday, Aug. 2, news release.

Gallarzo is accused of using the name and nursing license of another individual to pose as a registered nurse, according to the release. Gallarzo faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

“The allegations in this case involving a woman faking as a professionally licensed nurse are dangerous and put unsuspecting patients in harm’s way,” Totten said. “My office takes these accusations very seriously.”

Gallarzo allegedly used the Michigan licensing number and the name of a person licensed as a nurse to obtain employment as a nurse at an area hospice facility, according to allegations made in court documents.

Gallarzo didn’t have a valid nursing license and said she had a master’s degree in nursing from The George Washington University despite having no formal nursing degree, according to the release. The hospice facility learned Gallarzo's fingerprints matched the fingerprints on record, per the release. Gallarzo has previous state and federal convictions for practicing nursing without a license in Texas in 2015 and 2016.

“Any unqualified person who poses as a medical professional puts the lives of innocent patients at risk, as alleged in this case,” said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “I would like to thank the Michigan State Police for their outstanding investigative work during this case. The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to ensure identity theft cases like this one are thoroughly investigated.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Grand Rapids Field Office and U.S. Health & Human Service Office of Inspector General are investigating the case, according to the release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Stella is prosecuting the case.

This article originally appeared on Ionia Sentinel-Standard: Allegan County woman accused of posing as nurse