Allegan County woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, falsifying medical records

ALLEGAN COUNTY — A local woman has pled guilty to posing as a nurse and making false medical records.

Leticia Gallarzo, 49, of Allegan County, pled guilty to two federal crimes: making a false statement in a medical record, affecting a healthcare benefit program, and aggravated identity theft.

More: Allegan County woman charged with identify theft for allegedly posing as nurse

More: Allegan County woman faces additional charges in nurse imposter case

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced the guilty plea Tuesday, Nov. 7, in a release.

“The allegations that Ms. Gallarzo faked being a licensed nurse and created false medical records are extremely alarming,” Totten said. “By allegedly posing as a certified medical professional, she risked patient care and put unsuspecting individuals in harm’s way. My office takes this threat to public safety very seriously and appreciates the work of our law enforcement partners in this investigation.”

Gallarzo faces up to seven years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to court documents, Gallarzo falsely represented herself while applying for a job at a local nursing facility, alleging she was a licensed registered nurse and had earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Davenport University.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

When transmitting her application to the prospective employer through Indeed.com, Gallarzo used the identification of someone she knew to be an actual licensed registered nurse, according to the release. Gallarzo obtained employment and evaluated and assessed elderly nursing home patients. She falsely signed electronic medical records as a licensed registered nurse. The false statements were related to Medicare.

"The FBI is dedicated to ensuring that cases of identity theft, such as this one, are thoroughly investigated and the public can trust qualified medical providers," said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "The scale of Ms. Gallarzo's alleged fraud, which endangered innocent patients, is staggering. As law enforcement works together to combat fraud in our healthcare system, I would like to especially thank the Michigan State Police for their assistance in this investigation."

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Allegan County woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, falsifying medical records