Allegany County man charged with attempted murder after Genesee stabbing attack

An Allegany County man was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly stabbed and seriously injured an 82-year-old town of Genesee resident, New York State Police said.

Shawn I. Deahn, 35, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree criminal contempt after Amity-based troopers responded at about 6 p.m. to a domestic dispute on Schawmut Road.

Police said the Schawmut Road homeowner was mowing the lawn when he saw Deahn attempting to enter the residence, allegedly violating a stay-away order for the property.

According to investigators, Deahn then approached the man on the lawn mower and stabbed him.

The 82-year-old, whose name was not released, was flown by a medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

State Police processed Deahn at the Amity barracks. He was later arraigned and committed to the Allegany County Jail.

The State Police Forensic Identification Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office, assisted in the investigation.

