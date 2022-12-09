Allegany County man pleads guilty to attempted murder in August 2022 stabbing

An Allegany County man faces a state prison sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and other felony charges for stabbing and seriously wounding an 82-year-old Town of Genesee resident earlier this year.

Shawn I. Deahn, 35, of Genesee, will be sentenced by Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker on Feb. 2, 2023, after Deahn pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder and felony counts of assault, criminal contempt and criminal possession of a weapon.

Deahn was arrested in August after New York State Police said he tried to enter a residence on Schawmut Road in the Town of Genesee, violating an existing order of protection.

Police said the homeowner was mowing the lawn when he saw Deahn trying to get into the residence. According to investigators, Deahn then approached the man on the lawn mower and stabbed him multiple times in the chest.

The stabbing victim was flown by a medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Deahn is being represented by the Allegany County Public Defender's Office.

Ian Jones, an assistant Allegany County district attorney, prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: NY man who stabbed 82-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder