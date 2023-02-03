Allegany County man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder

An Allegany County man is headed to state prison for the vicious stabbing of an 82-year-old Genesee, N.Y. resident last summer.

Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker on Thursday sentenced Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee to 18 years in prison for the Aug. 11, 2022 attack that seriously wounded a Shawmut Road homeowner.

Deahn pleaded guilty in December to second-degree attempted murder and felony counts of assault, criminal contempt and criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Police arrested Deahn after the 35-year-old tried to enter a residence on Shawmut Road in violation of an existing order of protection.

Police said the victim was mowing the lawn when he saw Deahn trying to get into the home. According to investigators, Deahn approached the man on the lawn mower before stabbing him multiple times in the arm and chest.

State:Gov. Hochul's budget includes 10% hike in public school aid. Inside her NY spending plan.

For subscribers:No charges for NY officer who fatally shot man during mental health call

Big Chill:Weekend forecast: Expect extreme wind chill, frigid temperatures across Southern Tier

The stabbing victim was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Assistant Allegany County District Attorney Ian M. Jones cited what he called Deahn’s “extensive criminal history” and the “violent nature of the crime” in arguing for the 18-year sentence.

Deahn was represented by the Allegany County Public Defender's Office.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Allegany County man Shawn Deahn sentenced for attempted murder