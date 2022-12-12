Allegany County priest placed on leave after complaint of improper sexual relationship

A priest in Allegany County has been put on administrative leave while the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo investigates a complaint that he had an improper sexual relationship with a female adult.

Father F. Patrick Melfi, who had been serving as temporary administrator for Our Lady of the Angels Church in Cuba and St. Patrick's in Belfast and Fillmore, was placed on leave by Bishop Michael W. Fisher "as an investigation (into the complaint) continues," the diocese said in statement posted over the weekend.

The diocese said Melfi's leave "does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint."

According to the Buffalo News, Melfi was ordained in 2006 in Buffalo after completing theological study in Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora. The newspaper reported that Melfi is a University at Buffalo graduate and U.S. Navy veteran.

The diocese did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A parochial administrator, according to the church, is bound by the same duties and possesses the same rights as a pastor unless the diocesan bishop establishes otherwise. Unlike a pastor, a parochial administrator has no specific term, and is not designed to be a permanent replacement.

The diocese invited anyone with information about clerical sexual abuse to contact Jackie Joy, the victim assistance coordinator, at 716-895-3010.

