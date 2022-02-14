Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney won't run for fourth term

Allegany County Sheriff Rick Whitney will not run for reelection this year.

In a Feb. 9 statement, the three-term Republican said, “After 47 years, it is time now for me to look ahead at my personal goals and priorities. After much thought and long talks with family and close friends, I have decided to not seek a fourth term in office.”

Whitney has worked in law enforcement full-time since 1976 when he joined the Bolivar Police Department. He served as Bolivar police chief for 30 years.

Whitney was elected Allegany County sheriff in November 2010 after defeating incumbent sheriff William Tompkins by 200 votes out of nearly 5,000 cast in a Republican primary earlier that year.

Whitney ran unopposed in 2014 but he faced a primary opponent in 2018. In that Republican contest, Whitney defeated Walt Mackney, a former New York State trooper and commander of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, taking about 55% of the vote.

Whitney's law enforcement career began in 1975 when he was hired as a part-time deputy sheriff in Allegany County.

“I am very grateful to the voters who elected me, and the community who trusted me with the incredible responsibility of leading the Sheriff’s Office,” Whitney said. “The people of Allegany County are extremely lucky to have the talented and professional men and women of the Sheriff’s Office on duty each day and night helping to make their communities safe.

“Be assured that as I prepare to leave at the end of my term this year, I will continue to work hard for you, and will do my best to facilitate a smooth transition.”

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Allegany County Sheriff Whitney not running for reelection in 2022