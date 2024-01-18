Allegany County teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal Wellsville crash

An Allegany County teenager faces a felony charge in connection with a motor vehicle crash that killed a Pennsylvania driver last year in Wellsville.

Amity-based New York State Police Wednesday charged a 17-year-old Alma resident with criminally negligent homicide for the June 2, 2023 two-car crash on state Route 417 that killed Courtney M. Clark, 32, of Emporium, Pa.

State Police, citing the age of the suspect, declined to release the youth's name.

According to a State Police incident report, a westbound 2015 Nissan driven by the 17-year-old crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Ford driven by Clark head on. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight with serious injuries, troopers said at the time.

The arrest followed an Allegany County grand jury indictment, a law enforcement official said, alleging the youth was on a communications device and sending and receiving messages on Snapchat around the time of the collision.

State Police said the 17-year-old was processed Wednesday afternoon at the New York State Police barracks near Belmont, arraigned and released.

The next court date was not immediately available.

