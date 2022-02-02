Allegany County town, village judge facing expulsion over 'vulgar, disturbing' posts

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that a long-serving town and village justice in Allegany County should be removed from office “for posting sexist and otherwise sexually charged content on Facebook and engaging in fundraising for the National Rifle Association.”

In a determination filed Jan. 7 and made public Wednesday, the Commission on Judicial Conduct recommended the removal of David R. Stilson as justice of the Alma Town Court and as the associate justice of the Andover Village Court.

Stilson, who is not an attorney, has served as a justice of the Alma Town Court since 2001 and an associate justice in the Village of Andover since 2019. His current terms expire on Dec. 31, 2025 and May 31, 2022, respectively.

Stilson previously served as a justice of the Willing Town Court from 2001-2013.

According to the Commission, a judge has until Feb. 18 to accept the determination or request a review by the New York State Court of Appeals. Marisa E. Harrison, a public records officer for the Commission, said if the Court of Appeals reviews it, Stilson would likely be suspended pending the review.

NYS Court of Appeals will make ruling

In its determination, the commission said Stilson failed to “promote public confidence in the judiciary” when he made several posts that, “objectified and denigrated women and included degrading, vulgar and disturbing images of women that are not appropriate for a judge to be posting publicly.”

According to the commission, in 2014 Stilson did the following on his Facebook account:

Posted an image of a woman with the caption, “Boobies Are proof that men can focus on two things at once!”

Posted an image listing 10 reasons why “Country Girls are Hotter.” The list included a variety of reasons such as, “Their boobs are real” and “Sex in the woods is way better.” The judge then commented to the post, “Can(’)t argue this one bit. Very True.”

Posted a meme with an image of a woman tied to a bed by her wrists and ankles and another of a man fishing, with the caption, “SHE ASKED ME TO TIE HER UP AND DO ANYTHING I WANT.”

The commission said Stilson compounded his misconduct when he solicited funds for the NRA and when he invited the public to join him in learning more about law enforcement officers refusing to enforce the SAFE Act.

Stilson, the commission said, posted that he was “Looking for a few more friends to attend the Friends of the NRA Banquet in Olean on March 15th” at “$180.00 each person.”

The commission said Stilson shared an article from COPSSUPPORTGUNRIGHTS.COM entitled “New York Troopers and Sheriffs refusing to Enforce SAFE Act – Cops Support Gun Rights,” with the caption “Come (to) the Friends of The NRA Banquet with me and learn more about this.”

The Rules Governing Judicial Conduct prohibit judges from “personally participating in the solicitation of funds or other fund-raising activities” or engaging in activities which “cast reasonable doubt on the judge’s capacity to act impartially as a judge,” the commission said in its determination.

Justice called 'unfit' for judicial office

According to the commission, Stilson did not proffer a defense nor otherwise engage in the proceeding against him. The commission found the judge’s decision not to participate to exhibit “a disdain for the Commission’s important role.”

In determining to remove Stilson, the commission found the “totality of (his) misconduct and his unwillingness to participate in Commission proceedings” made him “unfit for judicial office.”

“There is no place on the bench for a judge who demeans women or seems to have no idea why public confidence in the courts would be undermined when a judge posts the image of a woman tied to a bed or makes juvenile references to a woman’s breasts on social media, said Commission administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian. “That Judge Stilson also engaged in prohibited fundraising for the NRA only underscores his disregard for judicial ethics and unfitness for office.”

A message for Stilson left at the Alma Town Court was not immediately returned.

