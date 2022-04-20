Allegation of stolen platinum teeth leads to standoff at Oxford apartment

Apr. 19—Two people were taken into custody early Tuesday after a four-hour standoff at an Oxford apartment complex that began with an allegation of stolen teeth, according to police.

An alert was issued at 10:15 p.m. Monday by the Oxford Division of Police to avoid the area of ParkView Arms Apartments, 5032 College Corner Pike. Residents were told to shelter in place.

A man, who was an armed robbery suspect, was barricaded inside an apartment and refused to leave, Lt. Lara Fening said.

The armed robbery of a person apparently occurred outside Oxford earlier in the day in the Somerville area and did not involve a business, Fening said.

Kalib James Stapleton, 28, is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, according to the the police report.

The Butler County Regional SWAT team was called to the scene and worked to get the person to come out, according to Butler County Sheriff's Capt. Morgan Dallman.

A resident of the the apartment was able to flee, but indicated the suspect was inside armed with a handgun, Dallman said. There also was an indication another person was inside.

"Eventually we were able to send in a robot," Dallman said. "We drove the robot in just to be able to see where the people were. They were in a back bedroom."

With a police dog at the front door, the SWAT team began making announcements for the people inside to come out and eventually they did, Dallman said. The incident ended peacefully about 1 a.m.

The incident began earlier in the the day when the victim gave Stapleton a haircut at a home in Somerville. After the haircut, the victim said Stapleton accused him of stealing his platinum teeth and threatened him at gunpoint during a drive from Somerville to Oxford, according to the police report.

At the apartment complex, the victim told police Stapleton threatened him with a knife and head-butted him after he stripped down to his underwear in an attempt to indicate he did not have the platinum teeth.

The victim said he was able to run for help to a nearby convenience store when another person inside the apartment intervened.