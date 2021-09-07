  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Allegations of CIA torture continue to be stumbling block in 9/11 trial

Jerry Dunleavy
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorism attacks looms, and as more than 15 years have passed since alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and others were sent to Guantanamo Bay, delays continue to plague the efforts to put the men on trial, with torture at the forefront.

In the 20 years since 19 al Qaeda terrorists crashed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center buildings, the Pentagon, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3,000 people, the five men believed to be responsible for the planning and execution of the plot have yet to stand trial at the specialized island war court. The key questions of whether confessions obtained by the FBI following their CIA custody should be admissible, and whether the United States was truly at war with al Qaeda prior to 9/11, remain unresolved.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, dubbed “KSM" and described as “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks,” was a close ally of Osama bin Laden and was repeatedly waterboarded while in U.S. custody. KSM is being tried in a death penalty case alongside four co-defendants: his nephew, Ammar Baluchi, who sent money transfers to hijackers inside the U.S.; alleged hijacking trainer Walid bin Attash; 9/11 facilitator Ramzi bin Shibh; and al Qaeda money man Mustafa Hawsawi. The men were subjected to a variety of interrogation techniques — including stress positions, sleep deprivation, bouncing the detainees off of walls, slaps to the face, and more.

The defense teams are seeking to throw out confessions that the five men made to FBI "clean teams" at Guantanamo Bay after they had been subjected to these “enhanced interrogation techniques," considered torture by many, at the CIA black sites.

Jay Connell, the death penalty defense attorney for KSM’s nephew, spoke with the press on Sunday at a Guantanamo Bay motel.

“Make no mistake. Covering up torture is the reason that these men were brought to Guantanamo and the continuing cover-up of torture is the reason that indefinite detention at Guantanamo still exists," Connell said. "The cover-up of torture is also the reason that we are all gathered at Guantanamo for the 42nd hearing in the 9/11 military commission on the 15th anniversary of the transfer of these men to Guantanamo.”

David Bruck, a lawyer for Shibh, claimed that his client still experiences “intense painful vibrations focused on particular parts of his body” and claimed that “it is as though the torture program for him never ended.”

KSM STILL AWAITS TRIAL AFTER 15 YEARS AT GITMO

When announcing that KSM and his co-defendants had been sent to Guantanamo Bay in 2006, President George W. Bush argued “this program has been subject to multiple legal reviews by the Department of Justice and CIA lawyers” and added, “I want to be absolutely clear with our people, and the world: The United States does not torture. It's against our laws, and it's against our values. I have not authorized it — and I will not authorize it.”

The 9/11 case has been delayed many times following unfavorable Supreme Court decisions under Bush and an abandoned effort by former President Barack Obama to try the men in a New York City federal court. After multiple scuttled military commissions, numerous retired judges, battles over classified information, and accusations of torture, the death penalty trial had been set for 2021, but COVID-19 upended that, and with yet another new judge starting this week, it is unclear where things now stand.

A clash over the Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2014 report on the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, which the Democratic majority called torture, took center stage throughout the most recent hearing — in early 2020. Dr. James Mitchell, a psychologist who helped design interrogation techniques for the CIA in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, spent much of his testimony defending his actions as legal and arguing that he’d helped stop future attacks.

But defense lawyers for five alleged 9/11 plotters disagreed, repeatedly pointing to the 2014 Senate report that concluded, “the CIA's justification for the use of its enhanced interrogation techniques rested on inaccurate claims of their effectiveness.” The chairwoman of the committee at the time, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, stated that “under any common meaning of the term, CIA detainees were tortured.”

Mitchell, a former Air Force survival school psychologist, helped put together interrogation techniques that stemmed from the military’s Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape program. The psychologist personally used the simulated drowning technique against KSM in 15 sessions, using at least 183 water pours in March 2003.

Mitchell testified his goal wasn’t just to get KSM to admit to past attacks “but rather to stop that second wave of attacks that he planned with Hambali that was real and that we stopped.”

Riduan Isamuddin, aka Hambali, was the leader of the Southeast Asian al Qaeda-linked terror group Jemaah Islamiyah, which carried out the deadly Bali nightclub bombing in 2002, killing 202 people. The U.S. government alleges Hambali was part of a “second wave” plot to launch follow-up attacks inside the U.S.

The summary of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s 2014 report concluded that “the CIA failed to adequately evaluate the effectiveness of its enhanced interrogation techniques.”

Republicans on the committee, led by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and others, released a response disputing the majority’s conclusions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Former CIA Directors George Tenet, Porter Goss, and Michael Hayden wrote a joint Wall Street Journal op-ed claiming the interrogation program led to the capture of senior al Qaeda operatives, disrupted terrorist plots, and “formed an essential part of the foundation from which the CIA and the U.S. military mounted the bin Laden operation.”

Connell also argued that his client had not committed a “war crime” and added: “The government says their position for their entire case for guilt is based on the idea that Osama bin Laden had the power of the president of a country or the legislature of a country to declare war in 1996.”

Alka Pradhan, another lawyer for Baluchi, also said that "to hear senior members of the military argue that an alleged terrorist can declare war against the United States of America is jarring because it contravenes all existing laws.” She said she felt “absolute all-consuming rage” about the overall process and called it a “clear farce proceeding.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Guantanamo Bay, Afghanistan, 9/11

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: Allegations of CIA torture continue to be stumbling block in 9/11 trial

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 15 years on, 9/11 architect KSM still awaits trial at Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba — As the United States prepares to mourn the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, another anniversary is being marked at Guantanamo Bay — the 15th anniversary of President George W. Bush announcing 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and other al Qaeda members had been transferred to the U.S. naval base.

  • Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province

    The Taliban said Monday they seized the last province not in their control after their blitz through Afghanistan last month, overrunning forces who had opposed their takeover. Thousands of Taliban fighters charged into eight districts of Panjshir province overnight, according to witnesses from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity because they feared for their safety. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the province, which is north of the capital, was now held by their fighters.

  • Khalid Sheikh Mohammed: How '9/11 mastermind' slipped through FBI's fingers

    Could the man accused of hatching the plot to fly planes into US landmarks 20 years ago have been stopped?

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • US evacuates four Americans overland to third country

    The United States evacuated four U.S. citizens from Afghanistan to a third country using an overland route, according to a State Department official.

  • Rory McIlroy backs Naomi Osaka after US Open loss: 'Everyone just needs to let her have time'

    Naomi Osaka said after falling in the US Open that she wasn't sure when she was going to compete again due to mental health struggles.

  • The Taliban say they have taken control of the last Afghan province rejecting their rule, but local resistance fighters deny it

    The Taliban's claim over Panjshir would cement their total control of Afghanistan, but local resistance fighters say this isn't true.

  • Man Arrested After Telsa Camera Captures Staged Collision in Slidell, Louisiana

    A man was arrested for falsifying a police report after a Tesla camera captured him staging an accident, authorities in Slidell, Louisiana, said.This video was released by the Slidell Police Department, who said it was taken on September 3. It shows the man, identified by police as Arthur Bates Jr, falling down behind the vehicle and lying on the ground.According to police, Bates called 911 to report a Tesla hit him and had fled the scene. The man said he suffered injuries to his back, leg, and neck, and dispatchers sent an ambulance and fire truck to the location.Police said they determined Bates lied about the incident after locating the driver and reviewing the Tesla camera footage. Bates confessed to falsifying the report and was arrested for “false swearing with the intent to cause an emergency response,” police said. Credit: Slidell Police Department via Storyful

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • Guinea's new strongman: combat-hardened ex-Legionnaire

    Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the leader of the latest coup in Guinea, is a highly educated, combat-hardened soldier who once served in France's Foreign Legion.

  • British military officer: Biden is more of a danger to the West than the Taliban

    A highly decorated British Army officer said he is “absolutely shocked” at President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, rendering the 20-year war “a total waste.”

  • How Much Do Navy SEALs and Other Special Ops Make?

    We're all familiar with the commercials encouraging Americans to enlist in the military. Action-packed and provocative, these ads (even those that call out individual career types) tend to keep it...

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show

    Conservative radio host and politician Larry Elder said during a July 18 appearance on Prager University’s “The Candace Owens Show,” […] The post Larry Elder argues slave owners are ‘owed reparations’ during appearance on Candace Owens’ show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • 'I tried to stop him but I couldn't': Girl, 15, raped in sea at Bournemouth speaks out about ordeal

    The girl was throwing a ball with her friends in the sea near to the Oceanarium at around on 18 July.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • How a Small Town Silenced a Neo-Nazi Hate Campaign

    WHITEFISH, Mont. — Richard Spencer, the most infamous summer resident in the town of Whitefish, Montana, once boasted that he stood at the vanguard of a white nationalist movement emboldened by President Donald Trump. Things have changed. “I have bumped into him, and he runs. That’s actually a really good feeling,” said Tanya Gersh, a real estate agent targeted in an antisemitic hate campaign that Andrew Anglin, founder of neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, unleashed in 2016 after Spencer’s mother