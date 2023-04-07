Family hires attorney amid allegations that a New Bedford High admin choked a student

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford attorney Maja Bizoc said Friday she's been hired by the mother of a New Bedford High School student who was allegedly involved in an incident with an assistant principal. On Thursday, reports on social media surfaced alleging Jose Edwards, assistant principal for New Bedford High's freshman class had choked a student at the school.

Asked if the alleged incident involved claims that her client Heather Gonsalves' 14-year-old son was choked by Edwards, Bizoc said, "It is my understanding that is the allegation."

According to Bizoc, Gonsalves was contacted following the alleged incident on Thursday and went to the school to dismiss her son early. Asked if the New Bedford High freshman was hospitalized after the incident, Bizoc said on Friday: "All I can say is that she took him to a local hospital and that he is home with the family."

New Bedford Public Schools spokesperson Arthur Motta neither confirmed nor denied the allegations against Edwards on Thursday, but provided the following statement:

"The physical safety and mental well-being of all our students and staff is always our highest priority. All allegations into inappropriate behavior are taken seriously and are fully investigated administratively, and with any outside authorities as deemed necessary. As we have done in the past, this situation is being thoroughly investigated and the appropriate measures will be administered at the conclusion of the investigation."

See more local news: Food truck, fruit donuts, chowder: New Bedford Eats

On Thursday afternoon, New Bedford Police Public Information Officer Lt. Scott Carola said that he was unaware of any incident involving a New Bedford High staff member. Carola was not able to be reached on Friday before deadline.

As of Friday afternoon, Bizoc said she was unaware of any charges being filed relative to the alleged incident, but said "I understand there is an investigation, of sorts." Bizoc said she was unsure whether the matter was being investigated by police, the school district, or both.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Allegations circulating that New Bedford High admin choked student