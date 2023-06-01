New allegations claim south Ga. deputies assaulted more inmates inside jail

An attorney is raising more allegations against a south Georgia sheriff’s office, saying there are more men who were beaten inside the jail.

Harry Daniels represents five men who all say they were assaulted inside the Camden County Jail.

On Wednesday, Daniels announced that two of his clients, Brian Flancher and Adam Drummond, were coming forward about beatings they suffered at the hands of deputies.

Gruesome photos of the injuries of both men were shared with Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday.

They show Drummond bleeding from his head, with a large cut on his head stitched up and a black eye. Flancher suffered severe bruising to his face and chest, including two black eyes. He also suffered a cut on his forehead.

Daniels also represents Jarrett Hobbs, Zyaire Ratliff and Rashard B. Pinkney.

Video surfaced in November 2022 of Hobbs, 41, being beaten in his jail cell by several deputies in September 2022. He had been arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 3.

In February, all charges against Hobbs were dropped and three deputies seen in the video, Braxton Massey, 21, Mason Garrick, 23, and Ryan Biegel, 24, were arrested and charged with battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office by the GBI.

