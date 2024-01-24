Allegations, protests, shock reversal: timeline of Milton-Union custodian case

Jan. 23—All charges against Milton-Union schools custodian Jerry North were dismissed Monday, eight months after he had been arrested on child sex counts. The case began and ended with stunning news, and in between, it stirred up the West Milton community.

April 23, 2023: West Milton police were called to the Milton-Union schools on a complaint of an assault that allegedly had occurred at the school. The mother of the alleged victim called to report alleged sexual abuse.

May 2, 2023: Filing of charges against Jerry North was approved by the Miami County prosecutor's office. North was arrested later in the day at his home.

May 3, 2023: It's revealed that the complaint filed with the West Milton Police Department alleges inappropriate interactions with a child while working as school custodian. The incidents were alleged to have happened two or more years earlier.

May 11, 2023: Jerry North pleaded not guilty to an indictment including three felony 1 counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of intimidation. The charges alleged the illegal activity took place between 2018 and 2021.

May 2023: Bail for North was set at $800,000, but later modified to $300,000 cash/surety. About 20 of North's family and friends came to court to support him, and his attorney argued the case against him was weak. North was released on electronically monitored house arrest when bail was posted.

Sept. 29. 2023: Parents of the alleged victim filed a civil lawsuit in Miami County courts against the Milton-Union board of education, Superintendent Brad Ritchey and North, claiming that between Aug. 1, 2019, and May 31, 2021, alleged abuse was reported by the boy to school officials, who did not contact appropriate authorities. The lawsuit was transferred later to U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio in Dayton, where a stay was approved pending outcome of the criminal case.

October 2023: Parents of Milton-Union students protested outside the school and then attended board of education meetings, airing concerns that they thought the district was not doing enough to protect their children.

Jan. 22, 2024: Indictments against Jerry North were dismissed by prosecutors after the alleged victim, now age 11, recanted his story of rape during final preparations, just before the trial was to begin.