Allegations of Taliban brutality emerge as many are still trying to flee Afghanistan

One family says a pregnant mother was shot dead in front of her children in Ghor, west of Kabul. Others said the Taliban broke up a protest by firing guns into the air. Charlie D'Agata reports.

