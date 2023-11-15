Alleged I-670 road rage shooter in court, faces murder charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man accused in a deadly road rage shooting on a Columbus interstate faced a judge Wednesday morning.

According to court records, Tony Brock, 37, of Columbus, was arraigned on a charge of murder in Franklin County Municipal Court and was issued a $500,000 bond.

Brock is accused of fatally shooting Bret Bennett, 52, after police received reports that a man driving a black pickup truck shot at a person in a maroon Subaru on Interstate 670 eastbound. Officers arrived at the scene, between North 4th Street and Cleveland Avenue, at 5:02 p.m. after Bennett was shot.

Bennett was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m.

Photo of the vehicle police believe to be involved in the shooting.

Surveillance cameras and license plate readers led authorities to the pickup truck at an address in the 1300 block of Loretta Avenue, in North Linden. Brock, through his attorney, admitted to detectives that he was the shooter. He told police where a gun was located and they arrested him Tuesday.

Police have not released information on what led to the shooting.

