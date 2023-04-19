Alleged abuser, victim both arrested

Apr. 18—An Odessa man was arrested last week for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a base board and the woman he's accused of beating was also arrested for allegedly trying to prevent his arrest.

According to Odessa Police Department reports, Stephanie Renae Stuchell, 30, filed a police report on April 10 alleging her boyfriend, Samuel Ross Edge, 55, had kneed her in the ribs.

On Thursday, April 13, officers responding to a disturbance report on Locust Avenue found Stuchell sitting inside a vehicle crying and clutching her right side, the report stated. Her right arm was covered in bruises and welts and she was taken to Medical Center Hospital by ambulance.

Stuchell told officers Edge had made her sleep in the vehicle the night before and when she came inside he kicked her in the butt and started arguing with her, the report stated. When Stuchell went back to her vehicle, she said Edge grabbed a base board she used to cover up a damaged vehicle window and began beating her arms, legs and body with it.

Stuchell said Edge then took the board into the house and left prior to their arrival, the report stated.

On Friday, April 14, officers went back to the house to arrest Edge, but Stuchell told them he hadn't been there for a few days, the report stated. The next day, she told them the same thing and would not allow them to go inside the home.

Officers later learned from Edge's sister he was home and she let them inside, the report stated.

Edge was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. Stuchell was arrested on suspicion of hindering apprehension, a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

Edge remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $35,000 surety bond. Stuchell remained jail on a $15,000 surety bond.