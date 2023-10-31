Alleged armed carjacker flees from police, dies in crash on I-95 in Flagler County

An armed carjacking suspect fleeing from police was killed when he crashed the stolen vehicle into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the carjacking incident occurred in Duval County. The suspect in a stolen silver Toyota Avalon was chased by deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office southbound on I-95 and into Flagler County.

As Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to assist, the suspect crashed into the back of a commercial motor vehicle and its trailer south of State Road 100 near Palm Coast, according to FHP.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said an armed carjacking suspect in this stolen Toyota Avalon crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer south of State Road 100 near Palm Coast as he fled south on I-95.

"Due to the erratic driving behavior and subsequent collision, the suspect sustained fatal injuries in the crash," FHP said.

A sheriff's spokesman in Jacksonville confirmed the armed carjacking incident occurred in Jacksonville, but that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not pursue the suspect. No information was immediately available on the carjacking, he said.

