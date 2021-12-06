Alleged armed robber, getaway driver arrested by Fort Walton Beach police

FORT WALTON BEACH — Two men were arrested last week in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a local convenience store.

Fort Walton Beach police responded to the Hollywood Food Mart on Hollywood Boulevard Southeast on Nov. 28 after a panic alarm was activated, according to a police department news release.

Upon arrival, officers were reportedly told a suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jared McCoy of Fort Walton Beach, entered the store, pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money.

The clerk refused to give McCoy any money and activated the alarm, according to police. McCoy allegedly removed the cash from the register himself and left before officers arrived.

Officers reviewed video surveillance footage and disseminated a bulletin to locate the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Police spotted the vehicle on Nov. 30 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Malachy Rhodes of Fort Walton Beach, allegedly admitted to driving his vehicle to and from the robbery.

Rhodes was arrested for accessory after the fact and a warrant was issued for McCoy for robbery with a firearm, according to police.

McCoy reportedly surrendered himself to law enforcement on Dec. 2. According to the release, he provided a full confession to police detectives.

McCoy was being held on a $50,000 bond at the Okaloosa County jail on Monday, according to jail records. Rhodes was granted a personal recognizance bond and was released from jail last week.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Two arrested for armed robbery at Fort Walton Beach gas station