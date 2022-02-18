Alleged arms dealer from the Poconos indicted on torture charges

This is a developing story.

The Stroudsburg man previously indicted for dealing arms to Iraq has additionally been indicted on two torture charges for alleged abuse of an employee in 2015.

The additional federal charges against Ross Roggio, 53, of Stroudsburg, were filed this week in the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to the indictment, while Roggio was managing a weapons factory in Iraq's Kurdistan region, an employee "raised concerns about the weapons project," which Roggio responded to by directing Kurdish soldiers to abduct, detain and torture the victim over the course of 39 days.

From 2018: Stroudsburg man indicted for dealing arms to Iraq

A bag was placed over the male victim's head when he was taken from his home in October 2015. The indictment details the torture inflicted on him for more than a month.

As Roggio interrogated the victim, he directed Kurdish soldiers to engage in a variety of torture methods: A plastic bag over his head. Repeated use of a taser, including to his groin. A threat to use a tool like a bolt cutter to cut off a finger.

He was made to run barefoot over gravel. The man was also beaten and jumped upon, according to the indictment.

Roggio himself once "wrapped his belt around the victim's neck, yanked the victim off the ground and suspended the victim in the air, causing the victim to lose consciousness," the indictment alleges.

In addition to 37 charges related to weapons, Roggio now faces one count of conspiracy to commit torture and one substantive count of torture. Each torture charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

These charged are extremely rare, according to the Department of Justice: "Roggio is the second U.S. citizen — and the fourth defendant overall — to be charged with violating the torture statute since the law went into effect in 1994."

The weapons charges, which Roggio was indicted on in 2018, add up to a maximum total of 705 years in prison. Authorities alleged then that Roggio bought gun parts in the U.S. and exported them to the weapons factory in Iraq.

Kathryne Rubright is a reporter covering the environment, northeast Pa. politics, and local news. She is based at the Pocono Record. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

