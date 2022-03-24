Alleged arsonist charged with second-degree murder after victim dies

Mar. 24—WATERTOWN — After nearly a month behind bars following a house fire that turned fatal, the man accused of dousing his friend with gasoline and lighting him on fire is now charged with murder.

Police on Wednesday said Khane O. Jones, 27, is facing second-degree murder in the case that has led to more questions than answers since Feb. 28.

Joshua R. Jones, 27, and of no family relation to Khane Jones, died in a Syracuse hospital Sunday from injuries suffered in the fire.

The fire caused burns to 81% of Joshua's body, or everything from his knees up. It also destroyed the house, 122 Winslow St., where his mother, Tina M. Guildoo, had an apartment. She had a fractured bone. Joshua's uncle, John M. Guildoo, had burns to his arms and face but has since recovered.

Joshua lived his final weeks in critical condition after several surgeries, on a ventilator, medically paralyzed and in a medically induced coma.

Makayla S. Benway, Joshua's sister, in the days after the fire said that doctors could not predict then whether he would live.

"They said it's a miracle he's still fighting at this point," Ms. Benway said in a story published March 3. "It's still up in the air. It's like a 50/50 chance."

The aftermath has left Ms. Benway and her family wondering why Khane, a man they grew up loving and taking in, would set their brother and son on fire.

Ms. Benway's mother had lived in the apartment for about a year. Mr. Guildoo, her brother, was staying there temporarily before finding his own apartment. Joshua lived there full time. Khane had only been there a few days before the fire. He was visiting from out of town and staying with Ms. Guildoo, which he has done in the past. It appears he arrived Saturday, Feb. 26, and the fire started that Monday morning.

The house was destroyed and is now a burned heap with charred lumber scattered behind police lines and awaits certain demolition. On the day of the fire, Ms. Benway found her mother near an ambulance. Ms. Guildoo was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Her uncle and brother were flown to Syracuse, and Khane wasn't around. Ms. Benway said she got updates on her brother, and then she messaged Khane over Facebook. She said she told him her mom's house burned to the ground and was wondering if he was inside the house when it ignited. He responded, telling her he wasn't.

"That's it," she said in the days after the fire. "No questions, no nothing."

Ms. Benway said Khane went to his brother's house, where he told him what had happened. His brother then called the police.

"He showed no remorse for his actions," Ms. Benway said.

Ms. Benway said Joshua was sleeping upright on the couch when he was burned. Her uncle was lying on the other end of the couch. Shortly before 11 a.m., Mr. Guildoo awoke to the sight of Joshua on fire and rolling on the floor. The fire around them grew as he tried to extinguish the blaze.

Ms. Guildoo then heard the noise and opened the door to her bedroom. Her brother pushed her back inside and shut the door. He turned around and then saw Joshua had somehow opened the front door to the hallway before the exit. Mr. Guildoo saw him making his way out, so he ran back inside and busted a window in Ms. Guildoo's room before they jumped out, Ms. Benway said.

Witnesses reported seeing Joshua standing in the front yard before collapsing into the snow, totally burned. First responders arrived shortly afterward as the fire had spread to engulf the building.

Khane Jones had been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree arson. At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, he was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in Jefferson County jail.