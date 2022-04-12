Alleged arsonist held on $100,000 bail

Apr. 12—A 62-year-old man was arraigned on charges of first-degree arson Monday following a fire that destroyed a Lewis-ton home Sunday.

Nez Perce County magistrate Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch gave Robert. D. Charpentier a $100,000 bond. He faces up to 25 years in prison or $100,000 in fines.

Charpentier also faces a sentencing enhancement for being a persistent violator for felony convictions in Asotin and Nez Perce counties, including malicious mischief and burglary. Those charges could result in a maximum penalty of life in prison or not less than five years.

Kalbfleisch appointed Magyar, Rauch and Associates as public defender for Charpentier. His preliminary hearing will be held April 20.

Charpentier was taken into custody following a structure fire early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department. The fire at 1511 Sixth Ave. was reported around 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire. According to the probable cause affidavit, officers were familiar with the residence as a location where homeless people had been squatting.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an officer contacted Charpentier earlier Sunday, around 1:50 a.m. The officer found Charpentier in the home with a flashlight and an active fire in a metal trash can in the basement of the home. The officer also stated in his report that he found melted material that was still smoking in a basement closet.

The officer reported Charpentier allegedly admitted to lighting the fire in order to have light in the residence while he searched the property. The fires were extinguished by firefighters and the home was checked for hot spots, according to the affidavit.

After another fire destroyed the home later in the morning, Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell said in his initial investigation that the origin of the fire was in the southwest corner of the home near the front door. There were remnants of a gray plastic bucket with yellow paint and clothes, according to the affidavit.

Body camera footage from the officer's first contact with Charpentier showed no gray plastic bucket located inside the front door where it was found by firefighters at the scene.

Detectives spoke to Charpentier outside a home across the street from the damaged home. According to the affidavit, Charpentier went with detectives to the scene of the fire, where he allegedly showed detectives where the fire allegedly started, which matched the initial investigation by the fire marshal. Charpentier was then placed under arrest, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Charpentier allegedly said he wanted firefighters to make a mess of the home so a homeless woman couldn't return to stay there because he believed she was stealing from him.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.