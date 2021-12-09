Alleged arsonist indicted by grand jury for fire in Byesville

A Byesville man accused of intentionally igniting a fire in a residence at Lakeview Terrace Apartments on the final day of October has been indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury.

Robert D. Thomas, 58, faces one count of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony, for his alleged actions.

The indictment stated Thomas "did by means of fire or explosion, knowingly cause physical harm to an occupied structure, to wit: Lakeview Terrace Apartments in violation of the Ohio Revised Code."

An arraignment hearing for Thomas is pending in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court. A summons was issued for his arrest when the indictment was filed with the common pleas court on Dec. 7.

An unidentified man suffered minor burns as a result of the fire reported in a bathroom at the South Seventh Street apartment building at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 31.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville where he was treated and later released.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was investigated by Byesville firefighters with assistance from the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office.

Three minutes after the fire was first reported via a 911 call, the caller advised a sheriff's dispatcher that the fire was believed to be out. Byesville firefighters were requested to continue to the scene to verify the fire had been extinguished.

Contact with the fire marshal's office was requested at 3:36 p.m. followed by village police six minutes later.

A Byesville emergency medical crew was requested for the victim at 3:45 p.m.

No damage estimate or cause of the fire have been released. Only minor damage was reported to the apartment.

