Alleged attacker crashes while fleeing police

May 15—A 21-year-old Odessa man was arrested Sunday afternoon after two women reported he threatened them with a knife.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a disturbance call from the Peppertree Apartments on Oakwood Drive around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. During the call, dispatchers reported hearing sounds of a struggle and the caller reported the man causing the disturbance had a knife.

As officers arrived on scene, they were told the suspect was leaving the scene in a white Chrysler 300 and the officers spotted the car in the 1400 block of North John Ben Shepperd Boulevard. According to the report, the driver of the car, later identified as Sebastian Murguia, 21, evaded the officers but ended up crashing in the 4900 block of East University Boulevard and was detained.

Two 18-year-old women at the apartment told officers Murguia cornered one of them in a closet while holding a knife, the report stated. The other woman said she came to her friend's defense and pushed Murguia into the bathroom while being kicked several times in the stomach. She also said she squeezed his wrist and was able to get him to drop the knife.

Officers found a large clump of hair that had been pulled out during the confrontation and they saw red marks on one of the women's necks, the report stated.

Murguia admitted he wielded a knife during the confrontation with his girlfriend and another woman and said he was trying to protect his property, according to the report.

Murguia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He is also facing an evading arrest with a vehicle charge, a third-degree felony.

He remained in the Ector County jail Monday afternoon. No bond had yet been set.