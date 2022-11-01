Alleged attacker of Greater Johnstown bus matron jailed, police say

Nov. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — One of three women accused of attacking a Greater Johnstown School District bus matron was jailed Monday in what police have called a heinous crime, authorities said.

City police charged Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street, with aggravated assault and unauthorized school bus entry.

McDowell and two others allegedly boarded a school bus 3:08 p.m. Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown's Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched the bus matron in the head and face.

The bus matron was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.

City police said the assault was "without provocation."

The two other suspects have not been arraigned.

McDowell, who is a parent of a student, was picked up on an arrest warrant.

She was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $125,000 bond.