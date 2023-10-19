Alleged attempted stabbing in Kalispell ends with arrest

Oct. 18—A woman accused of trying to stab another person in downtown Kalispell over the weekend faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

Harmony Taylor Houck, 26, is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on Nov. 16 for her arraignment on the felony count. Authorities are holding her in the county jail with bail set at $38,000.

A witness told Kalispell Police officers that they saw Houck try and stab another woman with a black pocket knife on Oct. 15. Missing the intended victim, Houck allegedly followed her down the Parkline Trail, yelling threats all the while, court documents said.

The target of the alleged knifing told investigators that the two were arguing near a fast food pizza joint in downtown Kalispell when she told Houck to leave. Houck allegedly lunged at her, she told officers. She only realized Houck was armed with a knife when a bystander shouted about it, she said, according to court documents.

Officers caught up with Houck near the landmark known as graffiti rock that looms over Woodland Park. She allegedly tossed a knife to the ground, at the command of officers, prior to her arrest.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.