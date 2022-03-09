Alleged Augusta gang member sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

An Augusta man has been convicted and sentenced for the murder of another Augusta man back in June 2018.

Jamal Moss was convicted on a malice murder charge, a felony murder charge, two gang charges and a firearms charge in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Mishon Robinson on June 3, 2018. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 25 years.

Moss is believed to be a member of the Nine Trey/Billy Bloods gang, according to the Augusta District Attorney's Office. The Richmond County grand jury had returned a 42-count indictment against Moss in September 2018 for the killing of Robinson as well as multiple counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children for allegedly shooting into a home occupied by adults and children on the day he killed Robinson.

According to the indictment and reports from The Augusta Chronicle, Moss was beaten by rival gang members on June 3 retaliation for robbing a rival gang member. Robinson was present during the beating but did not assist Moss because, according to statements during Moss' bond hearing, Robinson was trying to get out of the gang.

Moss was angry that Robinson didn't join the fight, so he went to find him, The Augusta Chronicle reported. He shot up one house but Robinson wasn't there but he found Robinson on Alpine Road where he shot him.

