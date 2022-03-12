Alleged bank robber makes initial court appearance

Mar. 12—LIMA — A Lima man who police say robbed the Union Bank on the city's east side Tuesday morning made his initial court appearance via video in Lima Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

Visiting Judge Kevin Smith set bond for Brandon Allen Sr., 36, at $200,000 and set a probable cause hearing for March 17 to determine if evidence is sufficient to present the case to a grand jury.

Allen is preliminarily charged with a second-degree count of robbery during which he reportedly attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm to a teller at the Union Bank.

Allen was arrested in the area of Jameson Avenue and State Street Tuesday afternoon, several hours after police responded to a report of a robbery at the bank, located at 1410 Bellefontaine St. Officers learned a man wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. He left with an unknown amount of money.

During the investigation officers executed a search warrant a few blocks away at 953 Bellefontaine St. in their search for Allen. He was later found at the Jameson Avenue location after leading police into a brief foot pursuit, according to Detective Jesse Harrod of the Lima Police Department.

The Ohio Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website shows that Allen was released in 2020 after serving nine years in prison on charges out of Cuyahoga County that included drug trafficking, robbery and identity theft. He was on parole at the time of Tuesday's bank robbery.

Allen was convicted in Lima Municipal Court in 2021 to charges of obstructing official business, speed, failure to maintain physical control and OVI.