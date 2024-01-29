Alleged bank robber tells clerk he 'just killed someone'

Jan. 29—FAIRVIEW TWP. — A man accused of robbing the PNC Bank branch on South Mountain Boulevard allegedly told a clerk he "just killed someone."

Christopher J. Quinlan, 40, of Arthur Circle, Fairview Township, entered the bank through a rear door and approached the clerk saying, "Give me all your money now or I'll kill you. Don't mess with me because I just killed someone," according to court records filed by Fairview Township police.

Quinlan did not conceal his face when he allegedly robbed the bank, forcibly grabbed cash from the clerk and fled in a white vehicle.

Police arrested Quinlan who was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of terroristic threats, simple assault and theft. He remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail set by District Judge Joseph J. Carmody of West Pittston.

Police in court records say they were familiar with Quinlan from prior contacts.

Surveillance pictures from the bank matched the description of Quinlan, court records say.

After the alleged robbery, police searched Quinlan's residence with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit.

Police in Rice and Wright townships assisted in the investigation.