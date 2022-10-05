Alleged barroom confrontation in Kalispell lands one behind bars

Oct. 5—A Kalispell man is behind bars after allegedly shoving a handgun into another man's ribs in an area saloon over the weekend.

Tuyen Quang Tran, 38, faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court following the alleged Oct. 2 confrontation. He was booked in county jail that same day.

Kalispell Police arrested Tran after the victim contacted authorities about 2:49 a.m., court documents said. The victim, still at the drinking establishment, told officers that Tran approached him with a pistol, pressing it to his ribs and said, "You have to go," according to court documents.

The victim left and hopped into his truck, court documents said. But Tran allegedly followed and placed the pistol against the other man's neck. The victim told investigators he thought he was going to be shot during the confrontation.

A witness corroborated parts of the victim's story, according to court documents. She recalled seeing Tran point a pistol at the victim and said she stepped in between the two men at one point, court documents said.

Multiple officers arrested Tran at his Fourth Avenue East North home. During a search of his vehicle, authorities allegedly uncovered a loaded 9 mm pistol.

His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

