Alleged battery leads to police chase and arrest

Kristi Hileman, Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—A pedestrian struck by a vehicle was how the emergency call came through to dispatch.

But it was gradually revealed during the evening hours of April 1 that Ashley Paschall, 37, Logansport, who was found in the middle of the road near the intersection of Cicott and West Market streets had actually been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle, said Logansport Police Department Lt. Brad Miller.

It's unknown as to how she wound up in the middle of the street.

During questioning at Logansport Memorial Hospital, Paschall told officers a woman had battered her, but she did not want to press charges, Miller said.

Then around 12:30 a.m. April 2, another call was made to law enforcement that the woman who had allegedly struck Paschall and a man were found inside her Logansport residence. Upon arrival at Paschall's residence, Miller said officers saw a man and a woman fleeing the area.

According to Miller, the couple entered a vehicle and failed to stop upon being told to do so. In pursuit, officers chased the man, later identified as Eberaia Demone Fields, 47, Logansport, and the woman westbound on Fulton Street from Michigan Avenue. The chase led officers throughout parts of the city until coming to a stop in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue.

Miller said no one suffered injuries.

Officers arrested Fields on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated, endangering.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office has filed a case in Cass Superior Court 1. An initial hearing was held with bond set at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety. Fields paid a surety bond to get released from the Cass County Jail. He also was appointed a public defender.

Fields is seeking to have Judge James Muehlhausen recuse himself from the case and a change of venue. A hearing on both issues is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 7 with a final pretrial conference at 9 a.m. July 8, and a jury trial at 9 a.m. July 27.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150

Recommended Stories

  • Charges: St. Cloud 'Boogaloo Bois' member planned attack on St. Paul Capitol

    Federal agents in Minnesota have arrested a St. Cloud man who claims allegiance to anti-government Boogaloo Bois and plotted a violent attack on the Minnesota Capitol earlier this year, according to charges unsealed in Minnesota U.S. District Court on Wednesday. Last December, Michael Paul Dahlager, 27, traveled to a "Stop the Steal" rally at the St. Paul Capitol to scout and take video of law ...

  • Biden to tackle gun violence with executive actions on ‘ghost guns’ and pistols

    President will also nominate a gun control advocate to direct the ATF, and encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more reforms Joe Biden speaks after meeting with leaders from Georgia’s Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta following shootings in the city. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter The Biden administration has unveiled several executive actions designed to curb gun violence, in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder. The administration is also planning to nominate David Chipman, a former federal agent and gun control advocate, to direct the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The actions include a directive that the justice department, within the next month, issue proposed regulations on “ghost guns” – unregistered firearms that can be assembled from parts. Joe Biden will also direct the justice department to clarify regulations to ensure that pistols fitted with stabilizing braces, which essentially transform them into rifles, will be regulated under the National Firearms Act. Pistols are cheaper, and easier to carry across state lines, whereas rifles are more regulated. The suspect in the Boulder shooting used a pistol fitted with a brace that looks and operates like a rifle, and uses the same ammunition as the infamous AR-15, but isn’t regulated like a rifle under current laws. And the president will ask various agencies to direct more resources to community violence prevention measures, and call on the justice department to develop model “red flag” laws – which allow family members to petition courts to take firearms away from people who are deemed a threat – for states to take up and adopt. Several states, including Colorado, already have red flag laws on the books. Officials said that these new measures are only a start, and that the administration will encourage Democrats in Congress to pass more gun control reforms and consider other executive actions to reduce gun violence. Biden, who as vice-president was in charge of steering the Obama administration’s gun violence prevention efforts, promised ambitious reforms while campaigning for the presidency. In the run-up to the 2020 elections, he vowed to enact legislation requiring background checks for all gun sales, ban online firearms sales and ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high capacity magazines – and regulate or buy back those already in circulation. Gun control advocates were disappointed at the president’s lack of immediate, early action after taking office. Naming Chipman as ATF director could be a first step toward more action. The post has been vacant since 2015. But Chipman faces an uphill battle in the Senate. Although Democrats have a slim majority, even moderates may be weary of Chiman’s strong positions against all assault weapons and other restrictions. Getting gun control legislation passed through the Senate will be even more difficult, with Republicans staunchly opposed to legislation. After the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in 2012, Biden failed to push through major gun control legislation. Although Democrats had a majority then, the bill failed to garner enough support to overcome a filibuster. Democrats have an even narrower lead in the Senate now.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene raised a stunning $3.2 million in her first 3 months in office

    Greene getting kicked off of her committee assignments and openly feuding with her colleagues was a boon to her bank account.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • I Can See Your Voice: The show where singers are judged on appearance

    A new BBC One game show asks whether you can spot a good singer based on their appearance alone.

  • Peru pushes ahead with presidential vote despite record COVID-19 surge

    Peruvians will head to the polls to choose a new president Sunday as the country is battered by record-high coronavirus infections and deaths, an increase fueled by the spread of a more contagious variant that surfaced in Brazil and is now wreaking havoc across South America.

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.

  • In a precedent-setting move, Amazon's Twitch will now police streamers for violence, extremism, terrorism, and other violations that happen offline

    Amazon-owned Twitch has a new, precedent-setting policy that addresses the actions of streamers when they're offline.

  • Masters voted to continue golfing tradition amid Georgia political controversies

    The Masters tournament and August National Golf Club said voting rights are important, but thought it more important to continue golf tradition.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • Mike Pence joins Simon & Schuster's political roster with two-book deal

    Former VP Mike Pence has a deal to write two books. The first, an autobiography, will detail his journey from Indiana to the Trump White House.

  • A guide to teeth whitening, from the best products to the most effective natural home remedies

    Teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and toothpaste can all be effective - but it's also important to brush and floss regularly for a brighter smile.

  • Volvo-owned Polestar says it's working on the world's first fully climate-neutral car, the Polestar 0

    Polestar plans to launch the "Polestar 0" by 2030, and said it would eliminate emissions from manufacturing, rather than offsetting them.

  • U.S. would consider boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's human rights abuses

    The U.S. would consider a joint boycott with other countries of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China over human rights abuses, the State Department says.

  • Iran and US begin indirect talks in Vienna to restore nuclear deal

    Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator said talks in Vienna aimed at salvaging its nuclear deal with world powers had a “constructive” start on Tuesday, after a US delegation arrived in the Austrian capital where Iran and the five remaining signatories to the agreement were meeting. Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television that the talks, which indirectly involve the United States, will continue on Friday. Though the delegations from Tehran and Washington are not expected to meet face to face, the talks are the most serious attempt yet to restore the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned it in 2018. Since then the United States has reimposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, as Tehran has progressively walked back from its own commitments under the accord by exceeding limits on its enriched uranium stockpiles and installing advanced centrifuges. An immediate breakthrough is not expected, with Tehran rejecting direct negotiations with Washington and insisting that sanctions be lifted entirely before it returns to compliance.

  • Stars urge Hollywood to take urgent action on disability inclusion

    Amy Poehler and Naomie Harris are among 80 actors and industry figures to have signed an open letter.

  • Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sources: Gaetz trip to Bahamas part of federal probe into sex trafficking

    Investigators are trying to determine if escorts were illegally trafficked for the purpose of sex with the congressman, sources say.

  • Michigan man who wore prosthetic face masks pleads guilty in $125K casino fraud scheme

    While wearing prosthetic face masks, John Colletti was able to swindle more than $125K from unsuspecting gamblers in Michigan and Kansas.

  • Biden says he wants a 28% corporate tax rate because he's 'sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced'

    President Joe Biden cited a recent report from a left-leaning think tank that indicated 55 large US companies paid no federal income tax last year.