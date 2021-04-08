Alleged battery leads to police chase and arrest

Apr. 7—A pedestrian struck by a vehicle was how the emergency call came through to dispatch.

But it was gradually revealed during the evening hours of April 1 that Ashley Paschall, 37, Logansport, who was found in the middle of the road near the intersection of Cicott and West Market streets had actually been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle, said Logansport Police Department Lt. Brad Miller.

It's unknown as to how she wound up in the middle of the street.

During questioning at Logansport Memorial Hospital, Paschall told officers a woman had battered her, but she did not want to press charges, Miller said.

Then around 12:30 a.m. April 2, another call was made to law enforcement that the woman who had allegedly struck Paschall and a man were found inside her Logansport residence. Upon arrival at Paschall's residence, Miller said officers saw a man and a woman fleeing the area.

According to Miller, the couple entered a vehicle and failed to stop upon being told to do so. In pursuit, officers chased the man, later identified as Eberaia Demone Fields, 47, Logansport, and the woman westbound on Fulton Street from Michigan Avenue. The chase led officers throughout parts of the city until coming to a stop in the 400 block of West Northern Avenue.

Miller said no one suffered injuries.

Officers arrested Fields on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated, endangering.

The Cass County Prosecutor's Office has filed a case in Cass Superior Court 1. An initial hearing was held with bond set at $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety. Fields paid a surety bond to get released from the Cass County Jail. He also was appointed a public defender.

Fields is seeking to have Judge James Muehlhausen recuse himself from the case and a change of venue. A hearing on both issues is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 7 with a final pretrial conference at 9 a.m. July 8, and a jury trial at 9 a.m. July 27.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150