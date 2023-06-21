Alleged blood gang leader pleads guilty to distributing fentantyl from China throughout Georgia

The leader of a suspected street gang has pleaded guilty to fentanyl distribution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Georgia, multiple law agencies joined together into investigating crime and fentanyl distribution in the Clarke County region deemed Operation Tourniquet.

The operation led to authorities conducting a search warrant in July 2021 at Gregory O’Neal Wade, Jr., a.k.a. “Woop,” a.k.a “Big Homie,” a.k.a “OOG,” 31, of Athens, Jennings Mill Parkway apartment.

As police entered the home, Wade reportedly tried to get away by leaping out of a third-story window but was quickly arrested.

Officers found Johnathan Edward Brown, a.k.a “Zeus,” 31, of Riverdale, and D’Angelo Caleb Perkins, a.k.a “Yak,” 26, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, who had been staying with Wade.

Officers said they found nearly a kilogram of fentanyl, 90 grams of cocaine, and eight pounds of marijuana.

In Wade’s bedroom dresser drawer, Clarke officials said they found a Glock 19 with an auto sear switch, a mechanism that converts a semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun. In the same drawer, a 30-round extended magazine and a 50-round drum machine were found, according to the release.

Clarke County authorities said Wade admitted to keeping the machine gun as protection from people who might do harm to him.

Officers said they also found more guns, a kilo press used to compress illegal drugs purchased by Johnathan Edward Brown aka “Zeus,” 31, of Riverdale, and a money counter.

Officials said, Wade is the leader of the 1831 Piru Blood criminal street gang in Athens. While he was the leader, the gang reportedly engaged in several illegal acts that involved drugs in guns in the Athens area.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in June 2021, Brown communicated with a drug supplier in China who used the name Convert. Brown reportedly messaged Convert to buy one kilogram of fentanyl to Convert. Officials said Convert replied back with a message that read: “Sorry, the product you interested are controlled product in China.” Brown then began messaging on WhatsApp with a new individual named Marcus and arranged a one-kilogram fentanyl transaction, the release states.

Police said both Wade and Brown admitted to buying and selling massive quantities of fentanyl and other drugs for distribution in Athens.

On Wednesday, Wade pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl and one count of possession of an illegal machine gun.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to a maximum sentence of life in prison to be followed by a maximum of five years of supervised release and a maximum $10,000,000 fine. Wade is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 3.

Co-conspirator Perkins remains at large. He is wanted on multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

