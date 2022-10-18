Alleged Bloods gang members indicted for murder, other violent crimes, attorney general says

Attorney General Chris Carr announced on Monday that a new, statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County.

This indictment involves a murder in Albany, Georgia, in October 2018.

Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr., and Jamarrie Markel Harvey have been charged with murder, gang crimes and other violent offenses.

The defendants allegedly engaged in repeated criminal activity.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“With our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we are using all resources at our disposal to combat violent gang activity in every corner of our state,” said Carr.

Carr said the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Bloods, based in Inglewood, California.

“We cannot afford to let people continue to cause havoc in our community. This action today by the State Attorney General’s Office shows the commitment they have to the victims. Let this be an example to others who have committed violent acts that we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said APD Chief Michael J. Persley.

TRENDING STORIES:

Evidence presented to a Dougherty County grand jury on Oct. 12, resulted in its indictment and charging of each of the defendants with the following:

20 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years per count

2 counts of felony murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

1 count of malice murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole

1 count of aggravated assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of armed robbery – maximum sentence of life in prison

1 count of possession of firearm during commission of a felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Story continues

Separately, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr. is also facing the following charges:

1 count of felony murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole

1 count of possession of firearm by first offender probationer – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Carr said if they are convicted, the defendants can carry the penalties.

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment has been released at this time.

This latest case from the attorney general’s Gang Prosecution Unit marks the fifth indictment to be announced over the past two weeks.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: