Alleged Boston Public Schools student imposter finally appears in court

A month after she was exposed as an adult, Shelby Hewitt made her first court appearance at West Roxbury District Court. She pleaded “not guilty” to seven fraud charges — related to her alleged enrollment as a student this past academic year at three Boston high schools — Jeremiah Burke, Brighton High and English High.

It all unraveled in June when a man posing as Hewitt’s foster parent, tried to withdraw her from English High after only a week of attendance. That piqued the interest of school administrators and they began an investigation.

Hewitt, who is 32 years old, is a former social worker for the Department of Child and Family Services (DCF). Her attorney, Timothy Flaherty, said the question many have about her second tour of high school — the why — is somewhat self-explanatory. His client, Flaherty said, is mentally ill.

“This is a young lady who has severe mental health challenges and she’s been dealing with it on a lifelong basis,” Flaherty said outside the West Roxbury courthouse. “It’s well documented.”

In fact, Hewitt has been undergoing in-patient treatment for the last month, Flaherty said.

What Hewitt is not, he continued, is a danger to children.

“I think that everybody should rest easy,” said Flaherty. “This is not something that’s going to reveal itself as some nefarious conduct. This is a young lady who has had some challenges and made some distorted decisions through unclear thinking.”

Flaherty said the question of why Hewitt allegedly posed as a high schooler pales in comparison to how she was able to do it.

“What does that say about the safeguards in place,” he said.

That question will likely be among the many addressed when the Boston City Council conducts its own investigation into the Hewitt case. Councilors voted to conduct a probe at their June 28 meeting. Councilor Erin Murphy’s office said the investigation has yet to be set up.

How is Shelby Hewitt doing — given her mental instability?

“Obviously, I would say, a little bit unsettled,” Flaherty said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

