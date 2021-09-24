Alleged Brooklyn subway perv caught on photo

A 24-year-old woman who saw a man expose himself on the subway in Brooklyn snapped his photo and alerted authorities, police said Friday.

The suspect in the Thursday afternoon incident is being sought.

Police said he and the woman got on the Manhattan-bound No. 3 train at the Junius St. station in Brownsville.

As the train neared the Sutter Ave. station at about 4:40 p.m., the man exposed his genitals and started fondling himself. He did not say anything to the woman or approach her, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.