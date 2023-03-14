Alleged burglar arrested after chase

Mar. 14—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — An Oakhurst man is behind bars after running from police as an officer tried to take him in on a warrant Saturday.

The officer spotted Trevor L. Madison, 34, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, inside the Sheetz at 127 Hayes St., the criminal complaint says.

Knowing there was a warrant for Madison's arrest on burglary charges from last month, the officer approached him, but Madison ran from the store, the court papers say. The officer gave chase and found the suspect lying on an embankment near The Villa personal care home on Napoleon Street.

Madison appeared to be trying to remove something from a satchel he was lying on and refused to show his hands until the officer used his Taser, the court papers say.

He later told police it was his "last time for a while that he could use," the report said.

Madison, of the 300 block of Daniel Street, was arrested and arraigned Sunday by District Judge John Prebish. He was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bond, or 10% of $75,000 bail. Charges include flight to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Madison also is charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and making terroristic threats stemming from a Feb. 18 incident.

Online court records show Madison has been arrested numerous times since getting charged with possessing marijuana in 2013. Charges have included criminal trespass, flight to avoid prosecution, drug possession and driving under the influence.