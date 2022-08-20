Alleged would-be burglar back behind bars on new charge

Aug. 20—One of four men charged in connection with a botched burglary in Kalispell earlier this year is back behind bars, accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument.

Joseph Craig Neva, 20, faces a single count of strangulation of a partner or family member in Flathead County District Court following the Aug. 9 incident. He is being held in the county jail with bail set at $50,000. In March, prosecutors filed a conspiracy to commit burglary charge against him following an aborted break-in he and three others allegedly carried out.

Neva's girlfriend reported the alleged attack to Kalispell Police on Aug. 11. She told officers the pair got into an argument about money over lunch at a fast casual restaurant in the city. Neva stormed out, she said, and she later got into her car and picked him up near the intersection of Second Avenue West North and West Idaho Street, court documents said.

As they drove west on Idaho Street, Neva, who sat in the front passenger seat, allegedly grabbed her left arm and squeezed. The motion sent the vehicle up onto a sidewalk. His girlfriend told officers they nearly struck a truck during the maneuver.

After she brought the vehicle back under control, Neva allegedly reached over again and grabbed her by the neck with both hands. According to court documents, he then began to squeeze.

His girlfriend told officers she felt lightheaded as she pulled over into a parking lot. Neva then threatened her, smashed her windshield and fled the scene, court documents said.

The strangulation charge carries a maximum punishment of five years behind bars and a fine of $50,000. If convicted, Neva also would need to undergo counseling.

Neva is scheduled to appear in district court for his arraignment on Sept. 22. He will appear before Judge Robert Allison, who also is presiding over Neva's conspiracy to commit burglary case.

Neva was one of four men arrested after they allegedly forced their way into the wrong home on Fourth Avenue East on March 26. The quartet planned to burglarize the home of an acquaintance, court documents said, but ended up startling a resident watching television.

Two of the men involved have since pleaded guilty to charges related to the break-in. Neva's next scheduled court appearance in that case is set for Nov. 16.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.