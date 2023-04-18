Alleged burglar breaks into home, stares at sleeping woman, then steals socks

An alleged burglar was charged after breaking into an Iowa woman’s apartment, staring at her while she slept and hanging around for 30 minutes before absconding with a pair of socks.

Home security video shows the 23-year-old suspect, identified Monday by Law & Order as Dan Abimana, hovering over the victim before wandering about the Ankeny, Iowa home around 3:30 a.m. on April 1.

During his uninvited visit, Abimana reportedly had a drink, used the victim’s bathroom, put on a pair of socks he found in the unit and rearranged the woman’s shoe collection.

Abimana is charged with burglary and trespassing, according to Law & Order, which spoke to the unidentified victim.

“I have trouble sleeping, I constantly wake up at night and look around to see if anyone is in my room,” she said in a video posted Monday. “It’s really affected me. I want to see some justice, is my main goal.”

The victim said the intruder left a note that was largely incomprehensible other than mentioning “while you were sleeping” more than once.

That woman, who said she lives alone, claimed she’s taken new security measures, but declined to give specifics. The suspect reportedly turned himself in to police after seeing video of him wandering through the victim’s home.

Des Moines, Iowa news station KCII reported earlier in the month the suspect entered two apartments the night he was seemingly caught on video inside the woman’s unit. He reportedly left after being confronted by other residents. One witness said Abimana entered the building barefoot.