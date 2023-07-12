Alleged burglar caught in the act by Atlanta homeowner

A 42-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing an Atlanta home.

Atlanta officers were called to a burglar at a home on Karland Drive.

Police said the homeowner told them he came to his house and noticed the lock chain on his kitchen door was damaged.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the homeowner went inside the home and found the suspect, Jesaiah Mcnulty, inside.

Officers noticed the Mcnulty walking away from the house, but were quickly handcuffed.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

APD said Mcnulty is a known offender to police and has a lengthy out-of-state criminal history.

