Alleged burglar shot after confrontation by Overland Park tenant, police say

A burglary suspect was shot after an Overland Park park tenant confronted them for attempting to break into a short term rental residence Tuesday morning, according to police.

Just after 10 a.m., the tenant was near the property on the 7800 block of West 61st Terrace when he received notice via a doorbell video system that someone was trying to enter, according to John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

After arriving at the home, the tenant allegedly confronted the suspect before a physical altercation broke out.

Both parties had firearms, Lacy said.

During the fight, the suspect was shot and sustained a non-life threatening injury. Lacy said the tenant was uninjured.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and remains in treatment. No charges have been filed in the incident as of Tuesday afternoon.