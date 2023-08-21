Alleged burglar spotted in the house, arrested

Aug. 21—CANTON — Canton Village Police made an arrest after receiving a call for a burglary in progress early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Canton Police Chief James Santimaw, the call came in at 1:50 a.m. about a burglary in a residence on Wells Street.

According to the press release, the suspect entered the home using tools on an exterior door. He was observed inside the house by the victim.

When police arrived, they spotted the suspect running from the garage area and into a nearby yard.

Canton police were assisted in the arrest by the New York State Police and the County Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested Christopher Rickett, 34, of 68 Riverside Drive, Canton. Rickett, a level three sex offender, was charged with second-degree burglary, petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools.

He was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released under the supervision of the probation department. An order of protection was issued for the victim. Rickett will appear in Canton Town Court on Sept. 11.

The Canton Police Department, in the press release, urged residents to lock windows and exterior doors, including those in garages, cellars and exterior buildings. Police suggest homeowners install cameras, motion lighting and alarm systems.