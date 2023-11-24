Alleged burglar stole from Northern California home on Thanksgiving, sheriff says

One Chico family’s Thanksgiving turned sour after a resident arrived home Thursday and reportedly saw two people fleeing their home with some of their belongings, authorities said.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office was able to arrest one 57-year-old Chico man on suspicion of burglarizing the home, a news release said. But another suspect remains at large, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called about 3:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Henshaw Avenue after an alarm company notified authorities of the burglary, the news release said.

The resident gave deputies descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle type used to get away. A deputy later arrested the 57-year-old man based on the description and found him with a “small amount of property” stolen from the house, the news release said.

A spokeswoman with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately know the contents taken.

Anyone with information about this incident may call the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at 530-538-7321, and ask for Deputy Ryan Rubinoff.