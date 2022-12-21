Alleged burglar tried to make off with candy

Dec. 21—A man accused of breaking into a Kalispell business and stealing candy now faces a felony burglary charge in Flathead County District Court.

Joshua William Myers-Starks, 36, is expected to appear in court on Jan. 5 for his arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson. He remains in the county jail with bail set at $10,000.

Kalispell Police officers arrested Myers-Starks on Dec. 11 after responding to a possible break-in at a local tobacconist's shop, according to court documents. During a subsequent search, authorities found Myers-Starks' pockets filled with Dum-Dums, a brand of lollipop, court documents said.

Investigators, examining the smashed drive-thru window, concluded that Myers-Starks had broken the glass, reached inside and stolen the candies, court documents said.

Burglary is punishable by up to two decades in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

