Alleged burglar wanted money to buy methamphetamine

Sep. 13—WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a man they say smashed his way inside a closed Turkey Hill store in an attempt to get money to buy methamphetamine.

Walter Edward Watson, 34, address listed as homeless, was captured running out of the Hazle Street store at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to court records.

Watson attempted to elude arrest but was ordered to the ground by officers, court records say.

Police said a trash can and an ashtray were turned over and contents scattered outside.

Merchandise was scattered inside the store including food, soft drinks, clothing items and tobacco products, police said.

Several shelves and storage racks were also turned over and damaged.

Watson told police he burglarized the store to get money to buy methamphetamine, court records say.

Police obtained video footage of Watson running out of the store.

Watson was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey of Hanover Township on charges of burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He remained jailed Tuesday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.