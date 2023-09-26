Alleged car thief arrested after fleeing into Sacramento State parking structure, officials say

Authorities arrested a man Monday afternoon who was accused of stealing a car, then fleeing on foot into a parking garage on the Sacramento State campus, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and campus officials said.

A sheriff’s K-9 spotted the alleged stolen car at about 2:20 p.m. and a pursuit began, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said. Deputies stopped their pursuit after the suspect reportedly began to drive dangerously.

The man ran into a parking structure in the north side of campus, Gandhi said, before he was apprehended.

The Sacramento State Police Department in a social media post said the incident took place at the parking structure near the arboretum, which is close to the main entrance to the campus on J Street. Law enforcement have cleared the scene, campus police said just after 3 p.m.

The Sacramento Police Department and California Highway Patrol also helped to look for the suspect.